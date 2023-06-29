SC Lottery
Bicyclist killed in morning crash in North Charleston

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle.

Officers responded around 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning to the area of Cosgrove and Rivers Avenue.

The woman on the bicycle was pronounced dead.

North Charleston’s traffic fatality team, State Transport Police and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says no charges have been made at this time.

