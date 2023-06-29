Charleston Police arrest 2 in illicit massage parlors investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two massage parlor owners face charges of operating brothels after the Charleston Police Human Trafficking Task Force investigated three businesses, police say.

Wen Xu, 56, is charged with two counts of prostitution for operating a brothel; and Taihua Zianyu, 41, is charged with one count of prostitution for operating a brothel, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

The investigation stemmed from tips from Crime Stoppers and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Police began investigations of the Orange Massage Spa on Sam Rittenburg Boulevard and the Golden Massage Spa on Savannah Highway, Gibson said. Investigators said they discovered illicit services were being offered at the two businesses, which Xu owns.

Gibson said detectives received additional information from an anonymous tipster about alleged prostitution activity at the Lucky Spa on Savannah Highway, and they investigated that business, which Zianyu owns. Detectives said they determined illicit services were also being offered and sold there.

“An investigative commitment such as this is a powerful example of how capable our detectives are at completing complicated investigations,” Capt. Andre Jenkins said. ”It is also an example of how valuable Crime Stoppers tips and law enforcement partnerships are to stopping nefarious activity in our community. We are very appreciative of the continued support provided by Crime Stoppers, [Homeland Security Investigations], the Charleston County Aviation Authority, SLED, the Charleston Fire Marshal Division, and the Summerville Police Department.”

Both Xu and Zianyu were booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Gibson said the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to contact the on-duty Charleston Police detective at 843-720-2422 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

