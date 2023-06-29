SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Corner IDs bicyclist killed in North Charleston crash

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash in North Charleston.

Teresa Graham, 54, died at the scene around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. She was the bicyclist.

Officers responded around 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning to the area of Cosgrove and Rivers Avenue.

North Charleston’s traffic fatality team, State Transport Police and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says no charges have been made at this time.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed one person is dead following a crash involving a...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in crash involving Folly Beach Police cruiser
Summerville Police responded to a home on Barberry Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. where a...
Summerville child hospitalized after accidental shooting
After multiple women, all active duty Air Force members, accused the same man of raping them on...
‘A slap on the wrist’: No prison time for man accused of raping at least 2 women
Wen Xu, 56, (left) is charged with two counts of prostitution for operating a brothel; and...
Charleston Police arrest 2 in illicit massage parlors investigation

Latest News

VIDEO: Summerville child hospitalized after accidental shooting
United States Sen. Tim Scott will be in the Lowcountry Friday.
Sen. Tim Scott to tour Morrison Yard opportunity zone
VIDEO: Tim Scott in Charleston
Officials at Charleston International Airport expect July Fourth travel to surpass Memorial...
Fourth of July weekend travel expected to surpass Memorial Day