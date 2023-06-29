Corner IDs bicyclist killed in North Charleston crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash in North Charleston.

Teresa Graham, 54, died at the scene around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. She was the bicyclist.

Officers responded around 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning to the area of Cosgrove and Rivers Avenue.

North Charleston’s traffic fatality team, State Transport Police and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says no charges have been made at this time.

