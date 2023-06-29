Coroner identifies man killed in weekend Johns Island crash

SC Lottery
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 57-year-old Johns Island man Saturday afternoon.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the man who died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash.

John Kozak, 57, of Johns Island, died at MUSC at 1:43 p.m. Saturday after a crash on Bohicket Road that happened at approximately 1 p.m., Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

