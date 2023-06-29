SC Lottery
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in crash involving Folly Beach Police cruiser

The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed one person is dead following a crash involving a Folly Beach Police cruiser and a pedestrian.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the 66-year-old victim of a crash involving a Folly Beach Police cruiser and a pedestrian earlier this week

Belinda Prim, from Moncks Corner, died just after 2 p.m. Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina from injuries sustained in the crash, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The crash happened at 5:01 a.m. on U.S. 17 at President Street on Monday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye. The vehicle was a 2018 Ford sedan registered to the Folly Beach Police Department.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where they later died of their injuries, Pye said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the pedestrian.

In a statement, Folly Beach Director of Public Safety Andrew Gilreath said the officer was on his way to work for a 6 a.m. shift. The officer is on leave to “properly cope himself,” Gilreath said.

He said the agency and city would not comment on the actual investigation to not interfere with the highway patrol’s investigation.

“Our collective thoughts and prayers are with the pedestrian who was struck and her family,” Gilreath said.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. There was no word as to whether any charges would be filed in the collision.

