Deputies investigate Murrells Inlet shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating after one person was shot in Murrells Inlet.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday morning to Avalon Court where they found a person with a single gunshot wound.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said deputies determined there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

