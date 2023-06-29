Deputies investigate Murrells Inlet shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating after one person was shot in Murrells Inlet.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday morning to Avalon Court where they found a person with a single gunshot wound.
There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said deputies determined there is no threat to the public.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
