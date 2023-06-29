SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigate Murrells Inlet shooting

Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating after one person was shot in Murrells Inlet.
Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating after one person was shot in Murrells Inlet.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating after one person was shot in Murrells Inlet.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday morning to Avalon Court where they found a person with a single gunshot wound.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said deputies determined there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lemar Davis, 50, of Summerville, is charged with third-degree assault and battery.
SLED: Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged with assault and battery
Lanes of travel are blocked after a crash on Savannah Highway Wednesday afternoon.
Multiple injuries reported after crash on Savannah Hwy
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
Hollywood residents express concern after a mobile home has been abandoned on the side of the...
Hollywood residents raise concerns over abandoned mobile home
The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed one person is dead following a crash involving a...
Troopers: Pedestrian killed in crash involving Folly Beach Police cruiser

Latest News

Teachers in Charleston County are a vote away from earning $10,000 more next school year.
Staff hopes teacher raises will aid in recruitment and retention
A Greg's Groceries packing event in Columbia brings area law enforcement and the nonprofit...
Nonprofit partners with Walmart, law enforcement to fight hunger in the Lowcountry
VIDEO: Nonprofit partners with Walmart, law enforcement to fight hunger in the Lowcountry
VIDEO: Expert warns recent rulings may not set a precedent in SC redistricting case