Expert warns recent rulings may not set a precedent in SC redistricting case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After two Supreme Court rulings that upheld the rights of minority voters, experts said it might not set the precedent some voters are hoping for here in South Carolina.

Later this year, the Supreme Court is set to hear arguments about the constitutionality of South Carolina’s first congressional district, which includes parts of Charleston.

For some background, every 10 years the state legislatures redraw voting districts.

After the 2020 Census, experts said South Carolina redrew the districts in a way that moved black voters in District One to a different district, sparking a debate about their constitutionality.

Claire Wofford, an Associate Professor of Political Science at the College of Charleston, said challengers of the new districts say our state’s legislature purposefully redrew a variety of black districts to disenfranchise black voters.

She said recent rulings that upheld rights of minority voters, like in Alabama and Louisiana, are relevant, but don’t solve the problem because they involve different legal provisions.

“The South Carolina case, you may see the court, again, wanting to uphold the rights of minority voters, but I honestly would be very surprised,” Wofford said.

The Alabama and Louisiana cases involved the Voting Rights Act, unlike the South Carolina case which involves the Equal Protection Clause, she said.

According to Wofford, the main difference between the two is the Voting Rights Act does not care whether or not state legislature intended to discriminate or not.

“If the state legislature drew lines in such a way that it disenfranchised minority voters, whether that was intentional doesn’t matter under the Voting Rights Act,” Wofford said.

However, intention does matter under the Equal Protection Clause, she said.

“What’s significant about the South Carolina case is it’s going to give the courts an opportunity to clarify how does what the legislature meant to do factor into the constitutionality of what they did,” Wofford said.

Officials from the ACLU, one of the organizations behind South Carolina’s redistricting case, said the ruling in Alabama’s case made them hopeful because the court applied its own precedent.

“While the legal frameworks are different, there’s was a section two case, ours is a racial gerrymandering case, the court’s commitment to applying its own standard that have been long standing is encouraging,” Allen Chaney, the Legal Director at ACLU of South Carolina.

Live 5 asked Rep. Nancy Mace, who currently serves District One, her thoughts on the Alabama and Louisiana rulings, and how it may affect our case in South Carolina.

“I hope that it gets involved the sooner the better so that we can make sure we are representing all of our constituents in the Lowcountry to the best of our ability,” Mace said.

The South Carolina Redistricting case will likely be argued this fall.

We reached out to the South Carolina Senate President’s Office for a comment and have not heard back yet.

