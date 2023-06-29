FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat expected over the upcoming 4th of July weekend!
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dangerous heat expected over the upcoming 4th of July weekend!
TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Mainly Dry. High 94.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. Hot. High 92.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. Hot. High 94.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. Hot. High 97.
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. Hot. High 95.
4TH OF JULY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. Hot. High 97.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.