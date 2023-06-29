SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat expected over the upcoming 4th of July weekend!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dangerous heat expected over the upcoming 4th of July weekend!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Mainly Dry. High 94.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. Hot. High 92.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. Hot. High 94.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. Hot. High 97.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. Hot. High 95.

4TH OF JULY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. Hot. High 97.

