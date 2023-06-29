SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Second crash closes Maybank Hwy near Stono River Bridge

Maybank Highway at Headquarters Plantation Drive is closed, according to the department’s...
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is reporting Maybank Highway is shut down after a second crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened on Maybank Highway at Headquarters Plantation Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to the department’s Twitter.

This is not related to the crash that was reported at 8:30 p.m.

Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story.

