First lady Dr. Jill Biden arrives in SC ahead of Marine Corps graduation speech

The first lady will speak at the U.S. Marine Corps graduation Friday on Parris Island.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The nation’s first lady arrived in the Palmetto State Thursday a day before she will speak to Marine Corps graduates at Parris Island.

Dr. Jill Biden’s plane landed just after 4 p.m. at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.

Her visit comes amid the 50th anniversary of the nation’s All-Volunteer Force and as part of her Joining Forces initiative, a mission to serve those who serve the country, including military families, caregivers and veterans.

She is scheduled to speak Friday at the U.S. Marine Corps graduation ceremony Friday.

