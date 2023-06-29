SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Indiana trooper struck and killed during pursuit of suspect

By Evan Harris and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Officials with the Indiana State Police are mourning the death of one of their troopers during police pursuit of a suspect.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of I-70 near the west side of Indianapolis. Trooper Aaron N. Smith, 33, was aiding other officers in pursuit of a stolen car around 8:40 p.m., according to a police news release.

Officials say Smith tried to deescalate the pursuit by deploying stop sticks when he was struck by the car. He was critically injured and taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, WPTA reports.

”This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Smith’s family, friends and co-workers,” Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said.

The suspect driver involved in the crash and two passengers were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith, of Franklin, served with the Indiana State Police for nearly five years. He is survived by his wife.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed one person is dead following a crash involving a...
Troopers: Pedestrian killed in crash involving Folly Beach Police cruiser
The Charleston Police Department says a crash on Maybank Highway has been cleared.
Officials clear crash on Maybank Hwy near Stono River Bridge
Omaha police confirmed Kidus, 6, died Wednesday after the near-drowning at Fun-Plex on Sunday...
6-year-old removed from life support days after water park accident
The crash happened on Maybank Highway at Headquarters Plantation Drive around 10:30 p.m.,...
Maybank Hwy reopens after multi-vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE - This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human...
Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this fall after speaking with their doctor, CDC says
VIDEO: Expert warns recent rulings may not set a precedent in SC redistricting case
VIDEO: SC expungement opportunities expanded for those with convictions in their youth
Saluda County deputies arrested a woman for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and two deputies...
Two Saluda County deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during arrest of suspect