Keeping You Safe: Man who survived fireworks malfunction warns of dangers

A Tennessee man is warning others about the dangers of fireworks malfunctions that he learned the hard way.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON (CBS News) - Americans love to celebrate the Fourth of July with family, friends, food and fireworks.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission wants everyone to celebrate safely, reinforcing it’s best to leave the pretty displays to the professionals.

A Tennessee man is warning others about the dangers of a fireworks malfunction that he learned the hard way.

This year’s Fourth of July marks one year since Josh Beal was severely injured when a firework malfunctioned.

“As soon as I lit the fuse, it went off,” Beal says. “I mean, I, I couldn’t even move and it took the whole top of my hand off and it got my ear.”

“There was blood everywhere,” his wife, Suzanne, says.

Beal spent eight days in a trauma center and needed three extensive surgeries, saying it was the worst thing he has ever been through.

“He had some really bad PTSD, and I think it was the dark, cause all that happened in the dark,” Suzanne Beal says.

New data from the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows more than 10,000 fireworks-related injuries last year. Seventy-three percent of those came during the month around the Fourth of July Holiday. Eleven people died.

“The most common injuries were caused by firecrackers and sparklers and mortars,” commission chair Alex Hoehn-Saric says. “If you are going to have fireworks, light them one at a time on a flat surface. Have a bucket of water nearby, never re-light a dud.”

Josh Beal is continuing to recover.

“I have anywhere from 75 to 80% of my strength back,” he says.

The Beals want others to know that even if they take every precaution, things can go wrong.

“I hope if anything comes out of all this, I can save somebody this year or make somebody think twice about being safer about fireworks,” he says. “I would not want anybody to see somebody go through what I went through.”

“It’s a great holiday and we love for what it stands for but leave the pyro shows to the professionals,” his wife says.

Of the nearly dozen fireworks-related deaths reported last year, the victims ranged from 11 to 43 years old.

