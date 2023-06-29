Leaders, mental health professionals preview upcoming mental health conference

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community leaders and partners gathered at Charleston City Hall Thursday morning to preview the 11th Annual Lowcountry Mental Health Conference.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and director David Diana led the meeting about the upcoming conference, which is set to kick off at the end of July. The annual event has sold out venues in the past.

Speakers said they expect attendance to be in the thousands this year.

The goal of hosting the conference is ending the stigma surrounding mental health challenges and normalizing people asking for help in a time of crisis.

The event will also be used as a networking opportunity, with more than 90 exhibitors and 23 mental health professionals attending, to find vital mental health resources in and around the Lowcountry.

Those resources could range from treatment for mental disorders to therapy and counseling.

Diana added that specific opportunities will be available for LGBTQ+ community members and people of color.

He and other community leaders wanted to emphasize how this is a conference for all.

“We will bring in a writer, or we’ll bring in a musician, we’ll bring in a poet, we’ll bring in a scientist, the social advocate, the spiritual advisor,” Diana said. “We try and give people a view or lens of mental health from multiple perspectives, because everyone deals with mental health differently.”

The event just passed its decade-long milestone.

Several speakers said that hosting events like this is more important than ever, especially with a recent increase in mental health statistics.

They believe a rise in those challenges stems from the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speakers wanted to emphasize the idea of balancing self-reflection and falling into a community when addressing mental health challenges.

“It’s making sure that everybody has their own space, but also you recognize that you are part of a collective,” Mount Moriah Reverend Byron Benton said. “So even if you work out things on your own, when you then begin to interact with other people, you may find out that what is beneficial for you, is detrimental for the system. So how we do that collectively.”

The event will be open to the public July 26-28 at the Gaillard Center.

