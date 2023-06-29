SC Lottery
Maybank Hwy reopens after multi-vehicle crash

The Charleston Police Department is reporting Maybank Highway is shut down after a second crash Wednesday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officials have cleared the crash on Maybank Highway near the Stono River Bridge Wednesday night.

The crash happened on Maybank Highway at Headquarters Plantation Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to the department’s Twitter.

The road was shut down for about an hour.

Police spokesperson Mike Gillooly said three vehicles were involved in the crash, and minor injuries were reported.

This is not related to the crash that was reported at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

