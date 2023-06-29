New Dorchester Heritage Center in the works to be built in Ridgeville

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster approved $1.5 million to go towards the construction of a state-of-the-art facility and greenspace that will soon be the new Dorchester Heritage Center.

It will be built in Ridgeville on Highway 78 near exit 27.

The museum will feature interactive exhibits, engaging displays and immersive experiences to give community members a chance to learn about the achievements and struggles of our ancestors.

“The property here sits almost in the dead center of Dorchester County and we can look at every aspect pretty much of early history, indigent life, Native Americans, early settlement, colonial, Industrial Revolution, all of the stories throughout of history live here, and we can tell that story,” Dorchester Heritage Center board member Dave Dement said.

He says there is still work to be done regarding funding, specifically six to seven million dollars, and they plan to raise it through a capital fundraising program.

Dement expressed that everyone has been so supportive in this effort, including the county.

Dorchester County Councilwoman Harriet Holman released a statement on the news:

I couldn’t be more excited about the center’s plans to expand as I believe it will give people the opportunity to learn and experience our county’s rich history. Giving our residents the space and support they need to share their stories with new generations is paramount as we all strive to understand and learn from our past. I hope that our community will continue to support Dorchester Heritage Center’s mission as they move forward.

The project does not have a specific timeline laid out but Dement says the goal is to have early site development in the fall and then around this time next year have shovels in the ground for the start of construction.

