Nonprofit partners with Walmart, law enforcement to fight hunger in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An event aimed at bringing local law enforcement and the community together is happening Thursday.

The nonprofit Serve and Connect puts on Greg’s Groceries packing day annually to help law enforcement better serve communities that are faced with food insecurities.

The Walmart at 7400 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston is the presenting sponsor of this packing event.

The goal of Greg’s Groceries is to create a positive relationship between law enforcement and communities that are in need.

This multi-agency event brings neighboring law enforcement agencies together to pack nonperishable to fight hunger in South Carolina.

Charleston Police, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety are just a few of the agencies taking part in Thursday’s event.

Law enforcement will take those boxes with them when they come across people in need.

The boxes can feed a family of four.

The event is held annually in Columbia but serves 10 South Carolina counties every year.

Greg’s Groceries is in honor of Serve & Connect Founder and CEO Kassy Alia Ray’s late husband Greg Alia who was a Forest Acres Officer killed in the line of duty in 2017.

Ray says it is important to provide communities with non-enforcement interactions to create trust.

“So often we are focused on looking back after a tragedy has already occurred, but through Greg’s Groceries we are really looking with a prevention lens to see you know, how can we support people who are in need and hopefully prevent issues before they emerge and often, the difference can be just a box of food that can turn someone’s life around,” Ray said.

Ray also gives an example of how this event has helped a community member.

“A woman who was in a shelter, had not had a place to live for six months hadn’t showered in three months, we were able to then go above and beyond through our passionate acts program, which Greg’s groceries falls under. To make sure that helped cover a hotel room for two nights we’ve got her hygiene items and new clothing. We were very thankful to hear how just a few days later she was able to get a job. And so, you know it’s not just a box of food it’s what that box of food leads to,” Ray said.

