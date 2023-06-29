Officials clear crash on Maybank Hwy near Stono River Bridge

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a crash on Maybank Highway has been cleared.

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Maybank Highway and Fenwick Hall, according to Charleston County Dispatch.

Officials shut down a portion of the highway near the Stono River Bridge, police spokesperson Michael Gillooly said.

Officers on scene reported minor injuries.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or how many people were hurt.

