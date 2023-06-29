SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Officials: Worker electrocuted while repairing fitness center hot tub

Police in Arizona said a worker was electrocuted while repairing a fitness center hot tub.
Police in Arizona said a worker was electrocuted while repairing a fitness center hot tub.(MGN)
By Ben Bradley and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) — A man died after he was electrocuted while repairing a hot tub inside an Arizona fitness center Wednesday, according to officials.

The man was discovered by police when they arrived at a Life Time athletic club in Phoenix.

First responders said the man was unresponsive inside a hot tub that was mostly drained of water and featured exposed live electrical wires.

Power company crews were called to the scene to shut off power to the entire building so first responders could enter the hot tub safely.

Medics on the scene said the man was already dead.

KPHO reports the fitness center was closed while the investigation into the man’s death took place.

A statement from Life Time Fitness was released Thursday regarding the man’s death. The statement confirmed that the professional contractor had died performing maintenance work at the fitness center, and that the incident is under investigation.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the family,” the statement added.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lemar Davis, 50, of Summerville, is charged with third-degree assault and battery.
SLED: Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged with assault and battery
The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed one person is dead following a crash involving a...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in crash involving Folly Beach Police cruiser
Lanes of travel are blocked after a crash on Savannah Highway Wednesday afternoon.
Multiple injuries reported after crash on Savannah Hwy
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
Hollywood residents express concern after a mobile home has been abandoned on the side of the...
Hollywood residents raise concerns over abandoned mobile home

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden, shown here delivering remarks during the Nashville Pride Festival in...
First lady Dr. Jill Biden arrives in SC ahead of Marine Corps graduation speech
The 700+ page resilience plan focuses on flooding caused by extreme weather, which poses...
South Carolina unveils its new resilience plan to deal with severe weather
Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson reacts as he is acquitted Thursday of felony child...
Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting
The crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. and closed the eastbound ramp of I-26 at exit 199.
Crash scene involving overturned tractor-trailer cleared after hours of delays
VIDEO: Dr. Jill Biden arrives in SC ahead of Marine Corps graduation speech