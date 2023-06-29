Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays on I-26EB

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer that overturned has caused traffic issues for hours along I-26.

The crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. and has closed the eastbound ramp of I-26 at exit 199.

Drivers who must travel in that area are urged to find an alternate route or expect delays.

There was no word on whether the crash involved injuries.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.