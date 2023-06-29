SC Lottery
Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays on I-26EB

A crash on I-26EB involving an overturned tractor-trailer has been affecting traffic in the area since approximately 12:30 p.m.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer that overturned has caused traffic issues for hours along I-26.

The crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. and has closed the eastbound ramp of I-26 at exit 199.

Drivers who must travel in that area are urged to find an alternate route or expect delays.

There was no word on whether the crash involved injuries.

