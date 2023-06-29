SC Lottery
Police arrest man in deadly North Charleston shooting

North Charleston Police have made a third arrest in a deadly May shooting that left a Summerville man dead.(Gray News)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have made a third arrest in a deadly May shooting that left a Summerville man dead.

Kaipo Felix Rauschenburg, 21, was charged with murder and attempted armed robbery, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Rauschenburg was stopped by security personnel as he tried to enter Charleston Air Force Base and turned over to North Charleston Police and the U.S. Marshals, Jacobs said.

The arrest stems from the May 7 shooting that killed 21-year-old Richard A. Owen IV. Police responded at approximately 10:15 p.m. that evening to a home on Windsor Hill Boulevard where a shooting had been reported.

EMS took the victim to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Aliana Marie Rodriguez Medina, 18, turned herself in to detectives Monday and has been charged with murder and attempted armed robbery, Jacobs said.

Detectives previously charged Sean David Lavelle Jr. with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the shooting.

Rauschenburg was being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center.

