Police search for mother, 2-year-old son last seen in Beaufort

SUMTER, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in the Midlands are searching for a mother and her 2-year-old son last seen nearly a week ago.

Sumter Police say 20-year-old Sophia Vandam and 2-year-old Matayo Vandam were last seen Saturday in Beaufort before driving back to Sumter.

Family members have not heard from her since then, but say her car was located at their home in Sumter.

Police say it is unclear where they might have gone or if they are in another vehicle or walking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700

