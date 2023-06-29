SC leaders, institutions respond to Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In a landmark decision Tuesday, the United States Supreme Court struck down affirmative action programs, ruling that race cannot be a factor when colleges consider admissions.

The ruling means those schools will be forced to reshape their admissions practices, especially top schools that are more likely to consider the race of applicants.

The College of Charleston provided a statement saying it may take time to figure out what this means for their admissions team and what they may have to do next:

Our enrollment management team has been preparing for possible impacts from the Supreme Court’s decision. Now that we have the ruling in hand, we will study it closely and evaluate our next steps.

Charleston Southern University’s team shared a statement pledging their continued commitment to diversity in their institution:

The Supreme Court’s decision today impacts college admissions across the nation. However, CSU is committed to have our campus community reflect the diversity of God’s creation. From Genesis to Revelations, God reveals that every human walking this earth is made in His image. CSU will continue to see and invest in ways that provide opportunities to all students facing challenges in accessing quality and affordable education.

Many Lowcountry government leaders shared their support for the decision, but one long-time resident and local public servant has his own story on why striking down the program worries him.

Lonnie Hamilton III is a name that Charlestonians may recognize adorning the County Public Service building. As a council member, teacher and volunteer, Hamilton spent a lot of time getting to know his hometown. Early in his life, he had a passion for education and pursuing dreams. But, as a Black teen, he was barred from attending high school in the 1950s. The only school for Black students was within the city limits of Charleston and he lived in the county.

“And since I live outside the city legally, I was not allowed to go to high school. And then, I asked a lady to give me permission to use her address, who lived in the city. And I used that address. I think it was 127 or 128 Congress Street. If you go to the school now, I went to Burke, you’ll see my name on the record and my address at that place, which I never spent one night,” Hamilton says.

His music students now tell him he is a problem solver who doesn’t let anything get in his way. When Hamilton set his sights on higher education, the University of South Carolina denied him. Hamilton says because of Jim Crow, the school did not accept Black students. Instead, he earned a scholarship to the historically-Black university South Carolina State and used his G.I. Bill benefits to go to Vankercook College of Music in Chicago.

“I crawled up the ladder. I don’t want the kids that will come in after me to have to go through the things that I went through,” Hamilton says. “Nobody knows how many nights I sat alone on my couch crying. They don’t know that because that was alone. And all I can see now is that the effort is to deny that opportunity to make it easier for some young person to get on that ladder and go up the ramp.”

He believes that affirmative action was written to right the wrongs of the segregation rules that historically denied access to Black students for so long.

“As I see, history begins to reverse itself. And we go right back and started the whole thing before this out the university. of South Carolina denied me to be in that student body,” Hamilton says. “They had had segregation before that it had it had returned back that the integrated you integrate it and now you’re working back to do the same, the same segregated.”

“Each time we go through this reversal in going over and over and repeating things. It is not there to help lift that person up who’s on the bottom rung on the ladder. It’s only to take care of that person who has everything and can afford everything,” Hamilton says.

He hopes to continue to spread his message of achievement to students he speaks to at events, but he fears what this decision may mean for diversity and access to education.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham shared his support for the decision to strike down affirmative action, saying that providing benefits to one group at the expense of another, who have done nothing wrong, “has never been fair.”

“The Supreme Court rightly decided race conscience decisions, pitting one group against another, are wrong. It was a long-overdue decision,” Graham said. “Finally, this is yet another example of the importance of nominating and confirming constitutional conservatives to the Supreme Court.”

Former South Carolina governor and presidential candidate Nikki Haley also expressed her support for the ruling.

“Picking winners and losers based on race is fundamentally wrong,” she said.

Senator Tim Scott, who is also running in the Republican presidential primary and a Charleston Southern graduate, said the decision makes for a good day in America.

“We will not be judged solely by the color of our skin. That’s what the ruling said today,” Scott said. “But that is the story of America. That is a story of American progress, and we can all celebrate that today.”

