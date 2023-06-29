SC Lottery
Suspect faces charges after Dorchester Co. pursuit

The North Charleston Police Department says an arrest has been made in connection to a...
The North Charleston Police Department says an arrest has been made in connection to a hit-and-run and pursuit Wednesday.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says an arrest has been made in connection to a hit-and-run and pursuit Wednesday.

Officers were patrolling the Highway 78 area around 6:15 p.m. when they spotted a car that was believed to be involved in a hit-and-run, police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said. Officers activated blue lights and began to pursue the vehicle, but it kept driving.

Officials said additional units were able to slow traffic in the area and set up spike strips along Highway 78 near the I-26 overpass. The suspect’s tires were damaged, and the pursuit ended on Bacons Bridge Road, Jacobs said.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended the suspect without incident.

The suspect is facing charges of failure to stop for blue lights, DUI, open container, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident.

The North Charleston Police Department did not provide booking information, including the suspect’s name.

