Travis Scott will not be charged for crowd surge that killed 10 at concert, lawyer says

FILE - Rapper Travis Scott performs on stage at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 12, 2019,...
FILE - Rapper Travis Scott performs on stage at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Washington.(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A Texas grand jury declined to recommend criminal charges against rapper Travis Scott for the 10 deaths and other injuries that occurred during a 2021 concert performance, his attorney said Thursday.

KHOU and other news outlets reported that Scott’s lawyer, Kent Schaffer, said the grand jury failed to find enough evidence to indict Scott for what happened during the Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5, 2021. A total of 10 people, ranging in age from 9 to 27 years old, died from their injuries as a result of getting crushed during the event.

Thousands also were reportedly injured when the crowd pushed forward as Scott got on stage.

Reuters reported there are lawsuits against Scott, Live Nation and other organizers of the music festival. They accused them of letting too many people into the venue, despite the risks.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

