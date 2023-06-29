Troopers: Pedestrian killed in crash involving Folly Beach Police cruiser

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed one person is dead following a crash involving a Folly Beach Police cruiser and a pedestrian earlier this week.

The crash happened at 5:01 a.m. on U.S. 17 at President Street on Monday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye. The vehicle was a 2018 Ford sedan registered to the Folly Beach Police Department.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where they later died of their injuries, Pye said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the pedestrian.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. There was no word as to whether any charges would be filed in the collision.

