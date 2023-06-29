SC Lottery
Troopers: Pedestrian killed in crash involving Folly Beach Police cruiser

SCHP confirmed one person is dead following a crash involving a Folly Beach Police cruiser and a pedestrian earlier this week.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed one person is dead following a crash involving a Folly Beach Police cruiser and a pedestrian earlier this week.

The crash happened at 5:01 a.m. on U.S. 17 at President Street on Monday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye. The vehicle was a 2018 Ford sedan registered to the Folly Beach Police Department.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where they later died of their injuries, Pye said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the pedestrian.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. There was no word as to whether any charges would be filed in the collision.

