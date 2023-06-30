SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

A’ja Wilson, who helped the Las Vegas Aces win their 1st WNBA title, signs a 2-year extension

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, center, gets inside of Connecticut Sun forwards Jonquel...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, center, gets inside of Connecticut Sun forwards Jonquel Jones (35) and Alyssa Thomas (25) for a shot during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)(L.E. Baskow | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson has signed a two-year extension with the Las Vegas Aces, the team announced Friday.

“We’re excited to have A’ja in an Aces uniform for the next two years,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “Her body of work speaks for itself — her impact on the game, on the community of Las Vegas and with her teammates. Everybody who is around her knows how special she is, and it is great to have her remain in the fold.”

Wilson, who led the team to its first WNBA championship last season, has helped the Aces to a 14-1 record this year.

“When the Aces made me their first-ever draft pick, they entrusted me with a lot,” Wilson said. “I’m happy to still be in Las Vegas, winning games, playing at a high level, but also being a part of a community that has embraced me and my teammates over the past six years, and made this city a second home for me.”

Wilson was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 WNBA draft out of South Carolina and won rookie of the year that season. She was the league MVP in 2020 and 2022.

Coming into this year, Wilson averaged 19.1 points and 8.4 rebounds. This season, she’s up her numbers slightly to 19.4 points and 9 boards a game.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed one person is dead following a crash involving a...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in crash involving Folly Beach Police cruiser
Summerville Police responded to a home on Barberry Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. where a...
Summerville child dies after accidental shooting, coroner says
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a bicycle versus...
Corner IDs bicyclist killed in North Charleston crash
After multiple women, all active duty Air Force members, accused the same man of raping them on...
‘A slap on the wrist’: No prison time for man accused of raping at least 2 women
Wen Xu, 56, (left) is charged with two counts of prostitution for operating a brothel; and...
Charleston Police arrest 2 in illicit massage parlors investigation

Latest News

Riverdogs hoping to take home the win in the Championship!
RiverDogs Drop Second Straight to Pelicans
Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., left, and Marcell Ozuna, right, celebrate after defeating the...
Acuña, Olson have Braves on a roll with majors’ most powerful lineup
Riverdogs hoping to take home the win in the Championship!
RiverDogs Walked Off in Wild 13-Inning Affair
RAW: Skylar Hunter on return to Charleston
Skylar Hunter named head baseball coach at Hanahan