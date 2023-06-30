SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Amber Alert canceled for 2 missing girls in Texas

FILE - The Amber Alert initially listed both girls as an “abducted child.”
FILE - The Amber Alert initially listed both girls as an “abducted child.”(NCMEC)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas said two girls who were subjects of an earlier Amber Alert on Thursday have been located.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says the girls, ages 14 and 11 years old, were found safe in Smith County, Texas.

The Amber Alert initially listed both girls as an “abducted child.”

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed one person is dead following a crash involving a...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in crash involving Folly Beach Police cruiser
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a crash...
Bicyclist killed in morning crash in North Charleston
North Charleston Police have made a third arrest in a deadly May shooting that left a...
Police make 3rd arrest in deadly North Charleston shooting
After multiple women, all active duty Air Force members, accused the same man of raping them on...
‘A slap on the wrist’: No prison time for man accused of raping at least 2 women
Summerville Police responded to a home on Barberry Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. where a...
Summerville child hospitalized after accidental shooting

Latest News

Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France mobilizes tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after police fatally shot a teenager
The new position will be called the director of venue and event operations and will promote...
North Charleston creates new position to promote travel, tourism
Summerville Police responded to a home on Barberry Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. where a...
Summerville child hospitalized after accidental shooting
VIDEO: North Charleston creates new position to promote travel, tourism