Child hurt in accidental shooting, Summerville Police say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police are investigating a shooting that injured a child at a Summerville home.

Police responded to a home on Barberry Road at approximately 5:30 p.m., Capt. Chris Hirsch said.

Investigators have not provided any details on the circumstances that led up to the shooting or the age or gender of the victim.

Hirsch said there was no immediate update available on the child’s condition or the severity of the injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

