College of Charleston center explains role as third party to Union Pier redevelopment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston’s Riley Center for Livable Communities will act as a third party and oversee the redevelopment of Union Pier following a pause announced last week.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg met with the Riley Center leaders Friday to make sure everyone involved is on the same page as they move forward on the Union Pier plans.

Director Kendra Stewart said the Riley Center works with local governments and other organizations to facilitate and provide resources they may not necessarily have. For example, they have worked with the city and others to gather opinions to help make tourism more sustainable.

Stewart said cost of living, managing growth and flooding are the three most challenging areas to livability in Charleston.

She said she was surprised when the South Carolina Ports Authority approached them for Union Pier and calls it the largest endeavor they’ve undertaken to date.

The center will oversee hiring a planning firm to create a plan that the ports, city and community can agree on while acting as a neutral party between all involved.

“We are really happy to have all of these groups who we’ve worked with in different ways to be able to bring them together,” Stewart said. “We have tremendous intellectual resources in our community as well as artistic resources, so we’re really excited to be able to tap into some of that and have a role in getting to shape what the future of our city will look like.”

Stewart said the deadline of July 2024 is very tight, but they are confident and hopeful they will come up a plan that everyone can accept.

