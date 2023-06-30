First lady Dr. Jill Biden to deliver Marine Corps graduation speech
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The nation’s first lady is set to speak to Marine Corps graduates at Parris Island on Friday.
Dr. Jill Biden’s visit comes during the 50th anniversary of the nation’s All-Volunteer Force.
The visit is part of her Joining Forces initiative.
The initiative is a mission to serve those who serve the country, including military families, caregivers and veterans.
The first lady arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort just after 4 p.m. Thursday.
Biden will deliver remarks at the Marine Corps graduation ceremony at the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island.
