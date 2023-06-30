SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week

The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.(Giuseppe Donatiello)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Stargazers have something to look forward to other than fireworks next week as the next full moon hits the skies.

According to NASA, the supermoon can be seen on July 3, in the sky opposite the sun at about 7:40 a.m. EST.

The agency said the moon will appear full for three days around that time, starting on Saturday evening and ending Tuesday night.

According to NASA, the term “supermoon” was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979. The term refers to a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is at its closest approach to Earth.

Full supermoons have become popular amongst stargazers because they are visible in the sky, unlike new moons, which are only visible when they pass in front of the sun.

Different sources have different qualifications for what makes a supermoon, NASA said. Some publications recognize this supermoon as the first of four consecutive, including two full moons that take place in August, and one in September. Other publications only recognize the two brightest supermoons, which are the ones in August.

The upcoming supermoon is known as the Buck Moon or Thunder Moon, according to the Maine Farmers’ Almanac, names which come from the early summer season when buck deer push antlers out of their foreheads in coatings of fur and when frequent thunderstorms take place.

NASA said many Europeans have different names for this moon including The Hay Moon and the Mead Moon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed one person is dead following a crash involving a...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in crash involving Folly Beach Police cruiser
Jonathan Lemar Davis, 50, of Summerville, is charged with third-degree assault and battery.
SLED: Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged with assault and battery
Lanes of travel are blocked after a crash on Savannah Highway Wednesday afternoon.
Multiple injuries reported after crash on Savannah Hwy
Hollywood residents express concern after a mobile home has been abandoned on the side of the...
Hollywood residents raise concerns over abandoned mobile home
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

The prolonged shortage of Sriracha sauce is sending prices through the roof.
Sriracha prices spiking in online markets amid prolonged shortage
Police in the Midlands are searching for a mother and her 2-year-old son last seen nearly a...
Police search for mother, 2-year-old son last seen in Beaufort
Summerville Police responded to a home on Barberry Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. where a...
Child hurt in accidental shooting, Summerville Police say
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Child hurt in accidental Summerville shooting, police say
Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France mobilizes tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after police fatally shot a teenager