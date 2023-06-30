Fourth of July weekend travel expected to surpass Memorial Day

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Charleston International Airport are expecting a busy holiday weekend. They believe the number of travelers could exceed Memorial Day weekend’s travel numbers.

Fourth of July weekend at Charleston International Airport will be a busy one because of the holiday and some flights that were canceled the past few days.

Airport officials say there was a 15 percent increase in travelers at the airport on Memorial Day, and they expect even more than that this weekend.

The uptick spurred officials to add some more features at the airport to make sure things flow smoothly this summer.

These additions include adding more curb bag check-ins and expanding the curb for space.

Spencer Pryor, deputy executive director and chief communications officer for the airport, says these aren’t the only new things travelers can expect.

“Ambassadors that are through the airport. And they are assisting folks too,” Pryor said. “So, if they need directions of, you know, they give them directions. We’re working with TSA to implement a seventh lane. We’re in the process of doing that now. But in addition to that, we’re working with TSA where they’re bringing on more employees during the busier days or the busier time days to get people through the TSA checkpoint process.”

He also gave some tips for those traveling over the next few days.

“Think about some things before you get there you want to leave enough time, give yourself enough time to get to the airport and we suggest at least two hours, because we know parking here at the airport is at a premium,” Pryor said. “So, you want to be able to find time to, whether it’s in our parking garages, our surface lot, or it may be in our economy lot, which requires a complimentary shuttle, give yourself enough time to find that parking.”

Pryor says patience is key during this busy time and to trust the travel process. According to Flight Aware, there have been 6 cancellations and delays here in the past 24 hours.

