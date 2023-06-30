SC Lottery
Janitor turns off lab freezer because of ‘annoying alarms,’ destroys decades of research

The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it warning not to do anything to it while it undergoes emergency repairs.(fstop123/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, N.Y. (CNN) - More than 20 years of scientific research is down the drain.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York says a janitor turned off a lab freezer after hearing multiple “annoying” alarms.

Decades of research, including cell cultures and specimens were ruined.

According to the school, the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it warning not to do anything to it while it undergoes emergency repairs.

The school says a safety lock box had been installed around the freezer’s outlet and socket. So, the janitor flipped the circuit breaker, turning the freezer off.

The school is suing the janitor’s employer, Daigle Cleaning Systems, for more than $1 million in damages and legal fees.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute blames the company, not the contracted worker himself, claiming it failed to properly train and supervise him.

The institute says a janitor should be trained to not try to fix an electrical issue.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

