Jasper County man charged with robbing fast-food restaurant

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged a Yemassee man in a...
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged a Yemassee man in a robbery case.(Contributed)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged a Yemassee man in a robbery case.

Keonte’ Emmanuel Williams, 26, of Yemassee, is charged with armed robbery, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

The arrest warrant alleges Williams admitted to assisting in the robbery of Wendy’s in Yemassee on May 17.

Williams was booked at the Jasper County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

