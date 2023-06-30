SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Nearly 10,000 babies were born in Texas last year due to abortion ban, researchers estimate

Researchers estimate nearly 9,800 live births between April 2022 and December 2022 would not...
Researchers estimate nearly 9,800 live births between April 2022 and December 2022 would not have happened if the ban had not been enacted.(Vidal Balielo Jr./Pexels via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study found Texas’ 2021 abortion ban led to nearly 10,000 additional births.

The ban, which went into effect that September, essentially banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

That means about five to six weeks after the last menstrual cycle.

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health researchers examined data and created a model of the number of expected births without the ban.

They estimate nearly 9,800 live births between April 2022 and December 2022 would not have happened if the ban had not been enacted.

A lead author said the findings show that thousands of people may have had no choice but to carry an unwanted or unsafe pregnancy to term.

The data comes a year after the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a federal right to abortion.

Since that decision, several states have enacted abortion bans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed one person is dead following a crash involving a...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in crash involving Folly Beach Police cruiser
Summerville Police responded to a home on Barberry Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. where a...
Summerville child dies after accidental shooting, coroner says
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a bicycle versus...
Corner IDs bicyclist killed in North Charleston crash
After multiple women, all active duty Air Force members, accused the same man of raping them on...
‘A slap on the wrist’: No prison time for man accused of raping at least 2 women
Wen Xu, 56, (left) is charged with two counts of prostitution for operating a brothel; and...
Charleston Police arrest 2 in illicit massage parlors investigation

Latest News

Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
French president urges parents to keep teens at home as government orders buses to stop at 9 p.m.
VIDEO: Corner IDs bicyclist killed in North Charleston crash
Lawmakers, leaders and hopefuls from across the Palmetto State on Friday were quick to comment...
SC leaders applaud Supreme Court’s student loan decision
VIDEO: SC leaders applaud Supreme Court’s student loan decision
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot