North Charleston creates new position to promote travel, tourism

A brand-new position designed to attract travel and tourism is coming to North Charleston after city council met to discuss the contract that created it.
By Molly McBride
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A brand-new position designed to attract travel and tourism is coming to the City of North Charleston after city council met to discuss the contract that created it.

The new position, discussed during a special called city council meeting Thursday night, will have the title of director of venue and event operations and will promote public amenities to attract travel and tourism, North Charleston city documents state.

“Bringing in tourism and everything else, it helps a lot. Especially with small businesses like ours,” Ian Junsay, the manager of Dig in the Park in Park Circle, said.

He said he appreciates that local leadership is working to attract tourists.

“Events like that help bring business to the smaller restaurants because people are always looking for a place to go eat that’s close to a venue,” Junsay said.

The new position will oversee the coliseum contract, catering contract, Stingrays contract, Riverfront Park, Wescott Golf, Fire Museum, and Parking Divisions. Because it focuses on tourism development, the position will be funded with Accommodations Tax revenues, with a salary of $155,000 plus $65,000 of benefits, according to city documents.

Click here for more details about how the position is being funded.

“I just feel like there’s not enough for locals to do,” North Charleston resident Bethany Metropolis said.

She said she’s not against the position, but she hopes it’ll create more events for North Charleston residents, not just tourists.

“It’s great for tourism but as far as locals there is not too much for us to do anymore,” she said. “And there’s so many events they could be doing in these areas to gather more people, even create more revenue for this town.”

