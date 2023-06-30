Officials look to identify vehicles of interest after woman found injured on road

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying vehicles that were seen traveling in the area shortly before a woman was found injured in the road last week.

Surveillance video captured images of vehicles that traveled Woodland Shores Road on James Island on June 21, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. The victim, Jennifer Drummond, was found lying in the road around 5:40 a.m. She was taken to MUSC with serious injuries, officials said.

Knapp said the three vehicles, pictured above, were seen traveling in the area shortly before Drummond was injured.

Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating to determine what led to her being found in the roadway. Part of their investigation involves determining whether a vehicle struck Drummond, Knapp said.

Three vehicles seen in surveillance video have not yet been identified by investigators. Officials have not determined whether or not any of the vehicles were involved.

The images taken by a camera near the incident location show:

A vehicle, possibly a pickup, at approximately 5:09 a.m.

A vehicle, possibly a sedan, at approximately 5:13 a.m.

A vehicle, possibly an SUV, at approximately 5:19 a.m.

Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that they are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Master Deputy Colt Arrington at 843-202-1700 or cbarrington@charlestoncounty.org, or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

