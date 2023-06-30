SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Officials look to identify vehicles of interest after woman found injured on road

Surveillance video captured the images on Woodland Shores Road early on June 21.
Surveillance video captured the images on Woodland Shores Road early on June 21.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying vehicles that were seen traveling in the area shortly before a woman was found injured in the road last week.

Surveillance video captured images of vehicles that traveled Woodland Shores Road on James Island on June 21, sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. The victim, Jennifer Drummond, was found lying in the road around 5:40 a.m. She was taken to MUSC with serious injuries, officials said.

Knapp said the three vehicles, pictured above, were seen traveling in the area shortly before Drummond was injured.

Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating to determine what led to her being found in the roadway. Part of their investigation involves determining whether a vehicle struck Drummond, Knapp said.

Three vehicles seen in surveillance video have not yet been identified by investigators. Officials have not determined whether or not any of the vehicles were involved.

The images taken by a camera near the incident location show:

  • A vehicle, possibly a pickup, at approximately 5:09 a.m.
  • A vehicle, possibly a sedan, at approximately 5:13 a.m.
  • A vehicle, possibly an SUV, at approximately 5:19 a.m.

Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that they are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Master Deputy Colt Arrington at 843-202-1700 or cbarrington@charlestoncounty.org, or call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed one person is dead following a crash involving a...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in crash involving Folly Beach Police cruiser
Summerville Police responded to a home on Barberry Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. where a...
Summerville child dies after accidental shooting, coroner says
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a bicycle versus...
Corner IDs bicyclist killed in North Charleston crash
After multiple women, all active duty Air Force members, accused the same man of raping them on...
‘A slap on the wrist’: No prison time for man accused of raping at least 2 women
Wen Xu, 56, (left) is charged with two counts of prostitution for operating a brothel; and...
Charleston Police arrest 2 in illicit massage parlors investigation

Latest News

William Lloyd Hepburn, 23, of Charleston, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual...
Affidavit: Convicted sex offender charged with sexual exploitation of a minor
Most recent data shows a trend towards a record-breaking number of traffic deaths in the...
Tri-County trending toward record number of traffic deaths
VIDEO: Corner IDs bicyclist killed in North Charleston crash
Summerville Police responded to a home on Barberry Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. where a...
Summerville child dies after accidental shooting, coroner says