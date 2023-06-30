RiverDogs Drop Second Straight to Pelicans

Myrtle Beach, SC- The Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored two runs in the first inning and never looked back, beating the Charleston RiverDogs 6-1 on Thursday night at Pelicans Ballpark. The Pelicans scored in four different innings, outhitting the RiverDogs 12-5 in the process.

Myrtle Beach (3-2, 42-28) jumped out to a quick start in the first inning versus RiverDogs starter Alex Ayala Jr. Ayala retired the first two batters he faced but struggled to get the final out. Jefferson Rojas began the rally with an infield single and raced to third on an ensuing double by Andy Garriola. A 12-pitch walk to Juan Mora loaded the bases just prior to a two-run single from Rafael Morel. Ayala was chased after 2.0 innings, having allowed two runs on four hits.

The Pelicans lead doubled in the fourth. Morel began the inning by working a walk from Kikito Severino. Parker Chavers followed immediately with a base hit and the home team had two on with no outs. Severino rebounded to strike out Miguel Pabon, but David Avitia followed with a two-run double, and Myrtle Beach was on top 4-0.

The RiverDogs (2-3, 29-42) missed out on several opportunities early, finally reaching the board in fifth. Jhon Diaz, who entered the game as a replacement for the injured Christopher Barete, opened the frame with a double. He advanced to third on a bouncer from Oneill Manzueta and scored on Chandler Simpson’s bunt to make it 4-1.

Myrtle Beach added single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to increase the margin. With runners on the corners and two outs in the fifth, Morel broke towards second and stayed in a rundown long enough to allow Garriola to streak home from third base. Parker Chavers added the final run of the night with a solo home run to right field off Alex Cook in the sixth.

Severino surrendered three runs on four hits over 2.2 innings as the first man out of the bullpen. Cook allowed one run on three hits in 2.1 innings on the mound. Drew Sommers struck out the side in a scoreless eighth inning.

Garriola finished the night 3-4 with three doubles for Myrtle Beach. The Pelicans also received two hits from Rojas, Chavers and Pabon. Simpson extended his hitting streak to eight games, the longest streak of the season for a RiverDogs player, and stole two bases to reach 50 on the season.

The RiverDogs set their sights on their first win of the season Friday night with RHP Trevor Martin (2-4, 3.60) on the hill. Myrtle Beach will aim to guarantee at worst a series split with LHP Marino Santy (1-0, 3.46) taking the mound. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.