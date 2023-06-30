SC Lottery
Sen. Tim Scott to tour Morrison Yard opportunity zone

Presidential hopeful Tim Scott will be in Charleston Friday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - United States Sen. Tim Scott will be in the Lowcountry Friday.

The Republican presidential hopeful will tour the Morrison Yard opportunity zone.

Opportunity zones, a hallmark of Scott’s Senate tenure, allows governors to designate economically-distressed communities for federal tax incentives to entice private investments into the area.

“The Opportunity Zone program continues to be a vehicle for growth and revitalization in communities across the country,” Scott said. “I’m excited to highlight the kind of transformation that is possible in my own hometown of Charleston.”

Located in downtown Charleston, Morrison Yard is a 12-story office with 10,000 square feet and 300 apartments.

