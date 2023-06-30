SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sriracha prices spiking in online markets amid prolonged shortage

The prolonged shortage of Sriracha sauce is sending prices through the roof.
The prolonged shortage of Sriracha sauce is sending prices through the roof.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – First it was eggs, and now it’s a popular hot sauce.

Prices for Sriracha are through the roof because of supply problems.

On eBay, a 28-ounce bottle was selling for nearly $70 as of Thursday night. It’s no better on Amazon, where a pair of bottles were selling for up to $124.

Huy Fong Foods, the manufacturer of the sauce, said the company has had a shortage of the key ingredient, the spicy chili peppers, for the past three years.

A spokesperson said they’re trying to put measures in place to avoid future shortages, but in the meantime, they have no idea when supplies will catch up with demand.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed one person is dead following a crash involving a...
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in crash involving Folly Beach Police cruiser
Jonathan Lemar Davis, 50, of Summerville, is charged with third-degree assault and battery.
SLED: Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s deputy charged with assault and battery
Lanes of travel are blocked after a crash on Savannah Highway Wednesday afternoon.
Multiple injuries reported after crash on Savannah Hwy
Hollywood residents express concern after a mobile home has been abandoned on the side of the...
Hollywood residents raise concerns over abandoned mobile home
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Police in the Midlands are searching for a mother and her 2-year-old son last seen nearly a...
Police search for mother, 2-year-old son last seen in Beaufort
Summerville Police responded to a home on Barberry Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. where a...
Child hurt in accidental shooting, Summerville Police say
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Child hurt in accidental Summerville shooting, police say
Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France mobilizes tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after police fatally shot a teenager