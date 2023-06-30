State pays $295K to family of EMT killed in 2017 crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than six years after a Charleston County EMT went airborne following a crash on his motorcycle, the family is receiving a hefty payout from the state.

The settlement stems from a lawsuit alleging several state agencies, including the South Carolina Department of Transportation, and a driver played a part in the man’s death.

Bronson Rash, 25, was riding his motorcycle in February of 2017 near the intersection of Hedgewood Street and Meeting Street Road in North Charleston when troopers say a pickup pulled out in front of Rash’s motorcycle causing that crash. Rash died at the hospital several days after the incident, according to Charleston County Deputies.

In 2019, Darleen Rash, Bronson’s mother, sued SCDOT, the driver who troopers say turned in front of Rash, the City of North Charleston and several others.

She alleges there were several things wrong with the intersection at the time of the crash: the placement of utility poles, overgrown plants and trees and weeds blocking drivers’ line of sight, among other things.

On behalf of SCDOT, South Carolina’s Insurance Reserve Fund paid out a total of $295,000 in May 2023 after settling in the lawsuit, according to state records. Rash says the department failed to properly maintain the intersection, and that they played a part in her son’s death.

While court records show the driver faced a ‘disregarding a stop sign’ charge and a fine, they also settled with Rash’s family for a total of $50,000, more than half of which went to attorneys’ fees and other court costs.

SCDOT did not respond to a request for comment.

