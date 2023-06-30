Students, community react to Supreme Court’s ruling on loan forgiveness plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Supreme Court decided Friday morning to strike down President Joe Biden’s plan that would cancel more than $400 billion in student loans.

The decision came down to a vote of 6-3 and will impact millions of Americans.

The plan, part of a key promise by Biden throughout his campaign, would have allowed borrowers to cancel up to $20,000 each in student debt.

Several students and community members in the Charleston area said they were deeply disappointed to hear about the vote.

“I was one of the people that would’ve benefitted from the debt relief program, and I know other people that would have as well,” College of Charleston student, Sam, said. “I think overall it’s just really sad to hear. I think it would’ve really helped a lot of people in need and been beneficial for our country as a whole.”

Justices denied the program because they believe it was “unlawful,” being that it “was not explicitly approved by congress.”

Governor Henry McMaster praised the court calling student loan forgiveness a scheme and a “ridiculous pander to the radical left.”

The decision will now send borrowers into a scramble, going back to the drawing board to figure out how to pay off access to their education.

Sam, who is a junior and will have to start paying loans after graduation, said she is worried her debt may double.

Other community members emphasized the time and commitment it takes to pay off student loans.

“I was blessed to not have to worry about loans, but my friends had loans,” Special Needs Teacher Holly McKinney said. “And it’s been, 20 or 30 years since we graduated, and some of them are still paying off loans.”

Another agreed that it can take decades to be financially free from student loans, affecting or delaying important life experiences.

“It impacts greatly because, for years struggling with debt,” Professional Photographer and former Springhill teacher Stephen Savage said. “It’s hard to buy a house, hard to make your way in life.”

The Supreme Court decision marks the end to a year-long battle for this program.

The plan was introduced back in August 2022. Later in October, the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals put it on hold.

