Summerville child dies after accidental shooting, coroner says

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s office says a 3-year-old boy died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday.

Liam Morrison was taken to an area hospital after being found unresponsive by his mother, Coroner Paul Brouthers said. The boy accidentally shot himself while handling a firearm, Brouthers said.

Summerville Police responded to a home on Barberry Road at approximately 5:30 p.m., Capt. Chris Hirsch said.

Summerville Police, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the coroner’s office are investigating.

