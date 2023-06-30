Tri-County trending toward record number of traffic deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most recent data shows a trend towards a record-breaking number of traffic deaths in the Lowcountry.

Berkeley County currently has 27, Charleston County has 29, and Dorchester County has 6. Last year, Berkeley County’s traffic deaths totaled 20, Charleston had 29, and Dorchester had 4, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Berkeley, Dorchester, and Charleston counties have already met or exceeded last year’s totals and with five months left in the year.

A law enforcement official from Charleston County says drinking and driving makes up for one-third of their overall traffic death totals. And now, there’s the question of whether it’s time for South Carolina to implement a new training rule. There are no laws in South Carolina requiring bartenders and servers to be trained on how to prevent over-serving intoxicated guests.

South Carolina Public Injury Trail lawyer, Mark Bringardner, says that’s ridiculous.

“You’d see a difference, because a lot of times when we have cases where there’s a drunk driver involved, we see them from the same bars from the same restaurants we just go on the court docket and look, and the repeated offenders are there,” Bringardner says.

As it stands right now there is no law with criminal penalties on the books for over serving an already intoxicated person. However, there are civil liabilities and protections in place to protect people from intoxicated individuals who drive under the influence and end up hurting, harming or even killing them.

If a bar knew or should have known that the person, they were serving alcohol to was grossly intoxicated, the law says that bar or restaurant is civilly liable under certain circumstances.

Most restaurants, bars and hotels initiate their own training to make sure customers remain safe. El Jefe owner, Roy Neal says it helps out their liquor liability and also allows them to get the best rates for their insurance.

“Insurance carriers are going to charge more if you don’t have some type of training in place so it would be prudent for the business owner to have it. Government can regulate all they want, it’s—it’s an important factor,” Neal says.

Sergeant Charles Sebban from the Charleston County Sheriff’s office says across all counties and jurisdictions, everyone is struggling with a manpower issue but their doing the best they can to push DUI enforcement because during the summer months is when they see a rise in fatal collisions.

“We have Uber, Uber x’s, we have tons of different ways to get to the bars and come back and if we can do that, I can almost guarantee that a third of our fatal collisions—not just in the tri-county-- but in South Carolina alone would be eliminated,” Sebban says.

Sergeant Sebban says at the start of the year they were successful in keeping numbers low. Then, around Memorial Day is where numbers began to pick up and they started to see an increase toward their previous numbers.

Sebban says lately law enforcement has seen an increase in pedestrian collisions. He says one of the biggest things he wants everyone to remember is when you’re crossing the roads make sure you cross in a crosswalk and watch out. Even though pedestrians have the right of way, some people will still not see you.

Keith Benjamin, co-founder and Director of Operations at Uptown Hospitality Group, says most restaurants, bars and hotels in Charleston do a good job at training their employees. And they want to make sure things are done the right way.

“I can confidently speak to the fact that most operators do things the right way here in Charleston,” Benjamin says. “We’re always sharing different ideas and different ways that we can keep the public safe.”

Most of the owners say it’s about understanding they have to strike a balance between letting customers enjoy themselves but making sure they also act responsibly. Bringardner says since the drunk driver is often a repeated offender in most cases he sees, enforcing drunk driving laws and seeing consequences through will help on the criminal enforcement side and can help family victims have a sense of closure.

