Carowinds rollercoaster shut down after crack discovered

The crack was discovered in a support beam.
By Brandy Beard
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.

A video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows the crack on Fury 325.

Posted by Jeremy Wagner on Friday, June 30, 2023

Park officials issued a statement saying, in part, that the ride will remain closed until repairs are made. They also added that all rides are inspected daily.

Read the full statement here:

“Carowinds today closed Fury 325 after park personnel became aware of a crack at the top of a steel support pillar. The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed. Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process. As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity.”

