Charleston Police investigating hit-and-run Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run against a pedestrian Saturday.

The incident happened on King Street Extension at Discher Street. Police got the call around 7:22 a.m., according to Sgt. Bryant Marcell.

#BREAKING Between 5-10 @CharlestonPD units, Charleston County Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad and Charleston County Coroner are on scene of what one sergeant calls a “hit and run vs. pedestrian.” We can expect a full news release sometime soon. https://t.co/5n8kWvw36W pic.twitter.com/QpQjceREY3 — Anna Harris | Live 5 News (@annajamesharris) July 1, 2023

The Charleston Police Department says part of King Street Extension is closed while police investigate the incident.

The department is asking everyone to use an alternate route as the area will be closed for an extended period.

