SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Police investigating hit-and-run Saturday

The Charleston Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run against a pedestrian Saturday
The Charleston Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run against a pedestrian Saturday(Live5)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run against a pedestrian Saturday.

The incident happened on King Street Extension at Discher Street. Police got the call around 7:22 a.m., according to Sgt. Bryant Marcell.

The Charleston Police Department says part of King Street Extension is closed while police investigate the incident.

The department is asking everyone to use an alternate route as the area will be closed for an extended period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summerville Police responded to a home on Barberry Road at approximately 5:30 p.m. where a...
Summerville child dies after accidental shooting, coroner says
Wen Xu, 56, (left) is charged with two counts of prostitution for operating a brothel; and...
Charleston Police arrest 2 in illicit massage parlors investigation
Surveillance video captured the images on Woodland Shores Road early on June 21.
Officials look to identify vehicles of interest after woman found injured on road
A couple who recently moved to Louisiana got a Cajun welcome when an alligator got into their...
‘It was quite an experience’: Alligator sneaks into couple’s home through doggy door
After multiple women, all active duty Air Force members, accused the same man of raping them on...
‘A slap on the wrist’: No prison time for man accused of raping at least 2 women

Latest News

Several students and community members in the Charleston area said they were deeply...
Students, community react to Supreme Court’s ruling on loan forgiveness plan
Most recent data shows a trend towards a record-breaking number of traffic deaths in the...
Tri-County trending toward record number of traffic deaths
The shelter says a gray and white pit bull-mix, less than 1-year-old, was abandoned on Hampton...
Charleston Animal Society offers $5K reward in suspected animal cruelty case
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said around 10 pounds of the...
North Charleston residents share concerns after chemical spill