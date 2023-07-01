Coroner ID’s motorcyclist killed in crash in Berkeley Co.

CROSS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a motorcycle accident Friday night.

Ross Sellers, 46, of Cross, was killed in the crash.

It happened on SC Highway 311 in the town of Cross around 8:45 p.m., Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.

Sellers, who was the sole occupant, was traveling east on SC Highway 311 when they went off the right side of the road into a ditch.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by highway patrol.

