Coroner ID’s motorcyclist killed in crash in Berkeley Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Friday night.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CROSS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a motorcycle accident Friday night.

Ross Sellers, 46, of Cross, was killed in the crash.

It happened on SC Highway 311 in the town of Cross around 8:45 p.m., Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.

Sellers, who was the sole occupant, was traveling east on SC Highway 311 when they went off the right side of the road into a ditch.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by highway patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

