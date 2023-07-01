FIRST ALERT: Accident blocks northbound lanes of Hwy 21 in Beaufort

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says all northbound lanes of Highway 21 are blocked after an accident Saturday.

The accident happened on Highway 21 at Shanklin Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Motorists in the area can expect delays and are asked to be cautious on the roads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

