FIRST ALERT: Accident leads to part of King Street Extension closing
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says part of King Street Extension is closed while police investigate an accident Saturday.
At 8:30 a.m., the department tweeted that the investigation is underway on King Street Extension at Discher Street.
The department is asking everyone to use an alternate route as the area will be closed for an extended period.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
