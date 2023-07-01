FIRST ALERT: Accident leads to part of King Street Extension closing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says part of King Street Extension is closed while police investigate an accident Saturday.

At 8:30 a.m., the department tweeted that the investigation is underway on King Street Extension at Discher Street.

The CPD Major Accident Investigation Team is conducting a collision investigation on King Street Ext at Discher Street. Use an alternate route, as that area will be closed for an extended period. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/GNyufHf5Xi — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) July 1, 2023

The department is asking everyone to use an alternate route as the area will be closed for an extended period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.