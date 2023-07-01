FIRST ALERT: Crash involving golf cart blocking several roads on Isle of Palms

SC Lottery
The Isle of Palms Police Department says several roads are blocked as the result of a crash involving a golf cart Saturday morning.(MGN)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Isle of Palms Police Department says several roads are blocked as the result of a crash involving a golf cart Saturday morning.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Matthew Storen.

In a tweet, the department says the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. on 28th Avenue and Hartnett Boulevard and involved a vehicle and a golf cart.

27th Avenue at Hartnett Boulevard as well as 29th Avenue at Hartnett Boulevard are blocked as of 10:21 a.m.

The department is asking everyone to avoid the area while investigators work to clear the scene.

Palm Boulevard is not affected by the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

